January 15, 2021 - 11:45am
City's last day of Christmas tree pickup is Feb. 1
posted by Press Release in news, city of batavia, christmas tree pickup.
Press release:
The City of Batavia has been picking up Christmas trees for the month January and will continue through the end of the month as weather and operations permit.
Important information regarding Christmas tree removal:
- We can only pick up real trees. No artificial trees.
- Residents are to place trees in the parkway near the curb. Keep trees out of the roadway and clear of sidewalks.
- Residents placing trees out will need to strip the trees of all decorations, lights, stands and bags. These items damage chipping equipment. Contact your waste disposal company for information on the proper disposal of these items.
- If high winds are forecasted, delay putting trees out until after winds have subsided. Trees in the road and across sidewalks are a hazards to motorists and pedestrians.
- Keep trees free of snow and ice so they are visible and do not become frozen to the ground.
- Please, have trees out for pickup before Jan. 31. (Last day of pickup is Feb. 1.)