Citywide leaf collection begins Monday and continues through Nov. 20

Press release:

Citywide leaf collection will begin Monday, Oct. 19 and will continue until Nov. 20.

Residents are asked to rake leaves into piles and leave them in the parkway (unbagged). Please, place close to curb line/edge of roadway without placing in the street. Do not pile around fire hydrants, trees or sign posts.

Leaf piles should only contain leaves and no branches, grass clippings or other materials.

Leaf operations typically have one crew on the Northside working from Grandview Terrace moving West, North of Main Street, and a second crew on the Southside beginning on River Street moving East in areas South of Main Street.

A third crew will work using a vacuum along main roads and numbered routes. It takes about two weeks to go through the entire city.

Any resident with leaves can also bring them to the Yard Waste Station until it closes for the season on Dec. 5. The Yard Waste hours are: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturdays from 12 to 6 p.m. through Oct. 31; and then 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on these remaining dates -- Nov. 7, 14, 21, 28, and Dec. 5).

The Yard Waste Station will be closed Nov. 11, 26, 27 and will officially close for the season after Dec. 5th.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT LEAF COLLECTION:

Leaf piles must be clear of sticks and other debris;

Leaf piles must be clear of all animal waste – if animal waste is found in the piles, they will not be picked up;

Grass clippings, flower pottings, branches and pumpkins cannot be picked up and residents may bring those items to the Yard Waste Station on Law Street (open through Dec. 5;

Leaves should not block traffic;

Leaves should not be piled near intersection corners. This causes sight issues for motorists/bicyclists/pedestrians;

Keep leaf piles clear of drainage ways and catch basins. Blocked drainage leads to localized flooding;

Leaves should not be piled around mailboxes, power poles, fences, fire hydrants or other obstacles;

Do not park on leaf piles. The heat from a vehicle exhaust system could start a fire;

Do not wait to get your leaves out. We will normally collect leaves twice within the month of leaf collection;

If it is snowing, we plow first. If it continues to snow, then leaf operations will be suspended.

There is no leaf pickup in the spring.

Contact the Bureau of Maintenance (585) 345-6400, option 1, if you have any questions.