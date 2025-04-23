Clean out your cabinet: Tops supports National Drug Take Back Day

Press Release:

Saturday, April 26, marks the 28th Annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, an initiative led by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). As the date approaches, Tops Friendly Markets is reminding t he community that all 54 Tops Pharmacy locations are approved drop-off points for unused or expired prescription medications.

Each Tops pharmacy features clearly marked disposal bins, making it easy and convenient for customers to safely discard medications they no longer need.

“Tops is proud to support National Drug Take Back Day and play an active role in the communities we serve,” said Matthew Hamed, Director of Pharmacy for Northeast Shared Services, a subsidiary of Northeast Grocery Inc., which oversees Tops Friendly Markets. “Our commitment to proper medication disposal extends beyond this single event—it’s a year-round priority. Disposing of medications responsibly protects both our environment and the people in our neighborhoods.”

The most recent National Drug Take Back Day in October 2024 collected nearly 630,000 pounds of prescription drugs across the country. Since the program began in 2010, over 19.2 million pounds of medication have been safely removed from homes and properly disposed of.

Customers can drop off medications anonymously at any Tops Pharmacy year-round during regular pharmacy hours. To locate a participating Tops near you, visit the Tops Friendly Markets Store Locator.