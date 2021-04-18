Cline 833, Culp 826, Lawrence 300 lead the way in Genesee Region USBC league bowling action

Press release from the Genesee Region USBC:

Left-hander Brian Cline of Middleport and righty Scott Culp of Honeoye Falls, two of the Genesee Region USBC's most accomplished tournament bowlers, added to their long list of league honor scores this week with 800 series at Medina Lanes and Livingston Lanes in Geneseo, respectively.

Cline rolled 278-278-277--833 in the Wednesday Community League for the association's second best series this season (behind Rich Wagner's 899, of course). On Feb. 10, Cline posted 266-267-279--812 in the same league.

Culp registered 279-268-279--826 in the Ontario-Livingston League for the GRUSBC's third highest series this season.

Elsewhere around the GRUSBC:

-- Ron Lawrence rolled a 300 game en route to a 672 series and Wagner rolled a 290 game to cap a 734 series in the Toyota of Batavia Thursday 5-Man at Mancuso Bowling Center. Lawrence has been hot of late as he recorded an 810 series last month in the GRUSBC Association Tournament.

-- Kevin Gray Sr. of Honeoye Falls rolled 299 in a 740 series in the Thursday Owls League at Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen.

