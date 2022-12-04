Cline, Hanks eclipse 800; Fluker, Herold post 300 games

Press release:

Genesee Region USBC bowlers produced three 300 games and two 800 series during another week of prolific league bowling.

At Mancuso Bowling Center, Middleport left-hander Brian Cline added to his long list of honor scores by finishing with a 300 game for an 815 series in the Mancuso Real Estate Monday Night Doubles League.

Cline's games were 268-247-300, raising his average to 239. According to his list of achievements on the United States Bowling Congress website, he has a remarkable 43 800 series and 63 perfect games since August 2001.

At Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen, Batavia right-hander Tom Fluker notched his 12th USBC-certified 300 game in the Wednesday Men's Handicap League. His games were 204-300-238 for a 742 series.

The previous week, Fluker picked the 4-6-7-10 ("Big Four") to earn a special award from the GRUSBC.

At Legion Lanes in Le Roy, Shayne Herold of Batavia registered his second perfect game in the American Legion Thursday Men's League. The right-hander started with 279 and 300 before struggling in game three for a 737 series.

And at Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion, Robbie Hanks of Spencerport spun 279-269-256--804 for his fifth USBC-certified 800 series. The son of hall proprietor Randy Hanks, he raised his average to 233.

In the Turnbull Heating Triples League at Mancuso's, Batavian Mike Pettinella finished with 269-277 for a 793 series, upping his average to 230, and in the Wednesday Nite Ladies League, also at Mancuso's, Kim Williams closed with 227 for a 638 series.

