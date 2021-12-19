Cline sets series record at Medina Lanes with 847

Press release:

Middleport left-hander Brian Cline added another jewel to his illustrious bowling resume on Jan. 9 when he set a Medina Lanes record with an 847 series.

Cline, who has more than 40 800 series and around 600 perfect games, posted 279-269-299 in the Thursday Firefighters League. The previous record was held by Mike Lavender of Medina with 846.

Cline also held the record at Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia with an 858 series in January 2018 until it was eclipsed by fellow lefty Rich Wagner's 899 last February.

In other action at Medina Lanes last week, Ray Neuman rolled 300 in the Wednesday Community League -- his second perfect game in three weeks -- and Mike Schepis fired 299--763 -- three days after registering 300--797.

At Mancuso Bowling Center, Batavian Mike Pettinella took top honors for the week with 238-290-266--794 series in the Turnbull Heating Doubles League.

Darleen Balduf rolled her third straight 600 series -- 623 -- in the Wednesday Night Ladies League at Mancuso's.

