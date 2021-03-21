Cole rolls 766 at Oak Orchard Bowl; Starken, Culp combine to capture King & Queen event

Reid Cole of Albion took top honors this week in the Sneezy's Monday Night League at his hometown Oak Orchard Bowl, firing a 289 game en route to a 766 series.

Cole had one of three 700 series on the night -- with Robbie Hanks' 267--735 and Bill Logan's 278--718 also breaking the 700 mark.

In other league action across the Genesee Region USBC:

Leon Hurd of Batavia finished with a 268 game for a 758 series in the Toyota of Batavia Thursday 5-Man at Mancuso Bowling Center.

Batavians Chris Bailey and Mike Pettinella rolled 748 and 741, respectively, in the Turnbull Heating Triples League at Mancuso's. Bailey started with 277 and 278 for his first 700 of the season. Pettinella's big set raised his season's average to 233.

Warsaw's Jason Hurlburt finished with 289 for a 738 series in the Monday Night 5 at Perry Bowling Center.

Jerry Kingsley of Pavilion led the way in the American Legion Thursday Night Men's with a 279 game and 733 series.

STARKEN, CULP WIN KING & QUEEN

Kim Starken of Kent and Scott Culp of Honeoye Falls teamed up to win the annual King & Queen mixed doubles tournament at Mancuso Bowling Center.

The duo topped Darleen and Matt Balduf in the title match to claim the $500 first prize. The Baldufs took home $300.

Semifinalists, winning $200 each, were Jennifer Merle and Chase Cone, and Carley King and Tom Baker.

Local bowlers placing fifth through eighth, earning $100, weere Caycee Landers and Chris Bardol; Karissa Schuster and Brian Weber; and Amie Bell and Gary Kuchler.

BUFFALO BOWLER FIRST IN ELIMINATOR

Pat Brick of Buffalo defeated Rich Wagner of Batavia and Andrew Herbert of Buffalo in the finals to win the T.F. Brown's Scratch Eliminator at Mancuso's. The victory was worth $750 for Brick, while Wagner and Herbert won $500 and $400, respectively,

Local cashers were Scott Shields of Batavia, Josh Elliott of Attica and Matt Balduf of South Byron, who each earned $130.

The tournament, sponsored by Lambert Design Jewelers and Casella, drew 56 entries.