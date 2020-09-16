Congrats to 4-H Fall Garden Fair class champions

Photo: 4-H Fall Garden Fair class champions, from left: Gia Zuber’s Sunflower Exhibit; Tate Zuber’s Field Crops Exhibit; Alexandria Tarbell’s Pumpkin Exhibit; Bing Zuber’s Dahlia Exhibit.

Submitted photos and press release:

Congratulations to the Genesee County 4-H members who participated in the 4-H Fall Garden Fair at the Cornell Cooperative Extension Office on Sept. 14-16.

A variety of vegetable, field crops and cut flower projects were entered by 4-H youth.

With the County Fair cancelled this year, the 4-H Fall Garden Fair was an opportunity for 4-H members to have their gardening projects evaluated.

Projects were judged by Genesee County Master Gardener Volunteers for their overall quality, uniformity, color and being free of insects and disease.

4-H Fall Garden Fair Class Champions:

Sunflower Cut Flowers – Gia Zuber

Field Crops – Tate Zuber, field corn exhibit

Vegetable – Alexandria Tarbell, pumpkin exhibit

Dahlia Cut Flowers – Bing Zuber

The Genesee County 4-H Program is a youth development program for youth ages 5-18. New 4-H youth members, adult volunteers and clubs are always welcome.

For information about how to join the Genesee County 4-H Program, please contact the 4-H Office at [email protected] or (585) 343-3040, ext. 131.

Below, Genesee County Master Gardener volunteer Kim evaluating 4-H fall garden fair projects.