Congressman Jacobs forms advisory House Agriculture Committee

Press release:

Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) announces that he has formed an agriculture advisory committee.

“Agriculture is the number one economic sector in our region, and our farmers provide nutritious produce and dairy nationwide,” Jacobs said. “I am proud to represent them on the House Agriculture Committee, and I want to make sure that they have a seat at the table as well.

"This committee serves as a way for me to hear directly from our farmers about their needs and concerns and will allow me to share pertinent information.”

Congressman Jacobs’ Agricultural Advisory Committee is comprised of members who represent all areas of NY-27 agricultural production. The committee is set to have its first official meeting later this month and will meet quarterly. Jacobs is also a member of the House Agriculture Committee for the 117th Congress, serving on three subcommittees.

“Western New York is home to over 4,400 farms," Jacobs said. "This committee ensures the voices of Western New York farmers and agribusinesses are heard and I am able to represent them as best I can. I look forward to working with them."