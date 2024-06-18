Cooling centers open Wednesday in Genesee County

Press Release:



With an extreme heat wave sweeping across New York State this week, Genesee County Emergency Management Services, in partnership with Public Health Emergency Preparedness (Genesee and Orleans Health Departments), is committed to ensuring residents have access to safe, cool environments.



Local Cooling Centers: The following cooling centers will be open on the Juneteenth holiday (June 19, 2024):

• Byron-Bergen Public Library, 13 South Lake Ave, Bergen, NY 14416

Phone: 585-494-1120

Open 6/19/24: 10 AM - 1 PM, 2-7 PM

• Genesee County Office For The Aging, 2 Bank St, Batavia, NY 14020

Phone: 585-343-1611

Open 6/19/24: 8 AM-4:30 PM

• Grace Baptist Church, 238 Vine St, Batavia, NY 14020

Phone: 585-343-0729

Open 6/19/24: 12-5 PM



We urge residents to share this information widely to assist those at risk of heat-related illnesses.

A full listing of cooling centers in Genesee County with hours of operation can be found at:

https://www.health.ny.gov/environmental/weather/cooling/



If you are a local business, organization, agency, or other entity willing to serve as a cooling center, please contact David Bell at david.bell@geneseeny.gov or call 585-344-2580 ext. 5555.