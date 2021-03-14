Cordes' hot streak continues with 761 series; Genesee Region USBC Association Tournament begins on Friday

Without a doubt, Batavian Nathan Cordes is on a roll.

For the third straight week, Cordes led the way in the 12-team Toyota of Batavia Thursday 5-Man League at Mancuso Bowling Center.

This time, the 31-year-old right-hander fired 247-235-279 for a 761 series, a bit better than his teammate, Rich Wagner, who posted a 748 series.

Last week, Cordes rolled a 300 game in a 754 series and the week before that, he had a 280 game in a 772 series. The recent outburst has raised his average to 220.

In other action in the Genesee Region USBC, Hall of Famer Fred Gravanda of Batavia popped a 275 game en route to a 748 series in the Turnbull Heating Triples League at Mancuso's.

GRUSBC Association Tournament Starts Friday

The 14th annual Genesee Region USBC Association Tournament gets underway at 7 p.m. Friday.

Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen is hosting the Team (four-person) event while Legion Lanes in Le Roy is hosting the Doubles & Singles events over the next two weekends.

Team squads are 7 p.m. on Fridays; noon and 3 p.m. on Saturdays; noon and 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 20, and 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 28. The Team event is limited to 80 teams.

Doubles & Singles squads are 7 p.m. on Fridays; 1 p.m. on Saturdays; 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 21, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 28. The D & S event is limited to 68 doubles teams.

Bowlers are urged to contact Mike Pettinella, Genesee Region USBC association manager, at [email protected] or at 585-861-0404 as soon as possible to reserve their spots.

Already, the noon squad on Sunday, March 21 for the Team event is full.

The per person cost per event is $30. The All-Events (total of Team, Doubles and Singles) fee is $10.