Cornell to offer beginning farmers educational series via Zoom, first -- starting a livestock farm

Press release:

There are many aspects to consider when starting a livestock farm, such as land, what to sell, and how to sell it. Cornell Cooperative Extension’s specialists Nancy Glazier and Joan Sinclair Petzen are offering a beginning farmer educational series via Zoom beginning 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24; second session is Wednesday, March 10.

The two sessions will cover resource assessment, business planning, basic bookkeeping and budgeting. Time will be available each evening for discussion. Follow-up sessions will be held biweekly if there is enough interest.

The goal of workshops is to provide livestock farms the right tools to get started.