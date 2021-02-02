Cornell to offer beginning farmers educational series via Zoom, first -- starting a livestock farm
Press release:
There are many aspects to consider when starting a livestock farm, such as land, what to sell, and how to sell it. Cornell Cooperative Extension’s specialists Nancy Glazier and Joan Sinclair Petzen are offering a beginning farmer educational series via Zoom beginning 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24; second session is Wednesday, March 10.
The two sessions will cover resource assessment, business planning, basic bookkeeping and budgeting. Time will be available each evening for discussion. Follow-up sessions will be held biweekly if there is enough interest.
The goal of workshops is to provide livestock farms the right tools to get started.
The cost of the workshops is $20 per person or farm couple. Preregistration is required by Feb. 17. Register online, or by calling Brandie Waite at (585) 343-3040, ext. 138. For workshop questions, please call Nancy Glazier at: (585) 315-7746 or email [email protected].