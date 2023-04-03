County announces Crime Victim's week seminar at GCC on April 24

Press release:

Each year in April, the Office for Victims of Crime helps lead communities throughout the country in its annual observances of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week (NCVRW), which will be observed April 23- 29, 2023. This year’s theme is “Survivor Voices: Elevate. Engage. Effect Change.”.

In Genesee County, the annual observance will include an event open to the public on April 24, 2023 from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm at Genesee Community College. It will feature a morning full of presentations and speakers on various topics, including those surrounding crime victims' rights. It will be held inside the Conable Technology Building (Room T102) at Genesee Community College, 1 College Road, Batavia, NY.

The cost is $10 per person or $5 per student or senior (age 62+). Register by April 14, 2023 by calling Sharon Burns at 585-344-2550 ext 3929 or emailing [email protected] for registration details.

Speakers:

Opening Remarks

- Joseph Graff: Chief Deputy, Genesee County Sheriff’s Office

Keynote Speaker

- Janine Latus: an award-winning journalist, author and advocate, best known for her memoir, If I Am Missing or Dead: a sister’s story of love, murder and liberation, but Latus has had a long career of satisfying curiosity – her own and her readers’. Her work has appeared in O, the Oprah magazine, More, Woman’s Day, Family Circle, Parents, All You, American Baby and the inflight magazines for US Air, American Airlines, Continental and TWA.

Elder Abuse 101

- Stephanie Good: Helpline Coordinator for the Elder Abuse Helpline for Concerned Persons, Lifespan of Greater Rochester