County announces summer office hours

Press release:

Genesee County announced summer hours that will be in effect beginning May 31, 2022.

County offices will open for business at 8:00 am and close at 4:30 pm. This slight shift to summer hours provides county employees the opportunity to start the workday earlier while maintaining the same number of hours of operation for the public to access services. Current hours of operation are 8:30 am to 5 pm.

Summer hours are in effect from Tuesday, May 31st until Friday, September 2nd with regular work hours resuming on Tuesday, September 6th. (Monday, September 5th is Labor Day.)

“Summer hours will have no impact on the total number of hours County government is open to the public, as offices will continue to operate 8.5 hours a day,” said Genesee County Manager Matt Landers. “These hours were in effect for the DMV last summer and feedback received was that the public liked being able to conduct business a little earlier in the day.”