From Vicky Muckle, executive assistant to the county manager:

Genesee County will hold a free COVID-19 Testing Clinic for Genesee County residents on Tuesday, Feb. 2, at the Fire Training Center, 7690 State Street Road, Batavia.

Time is 1 to 3 p.m.

There are 309 appointments available:

Here's the link to register.

Phone: (585) 344-2580