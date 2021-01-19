County reports 168 new positive COVID cases over weekend, 220 recoveries, 199 active cases

Data Update:

o Genesee County received 168 new positive cases of COVID-19.

The new positive cases reside in the: West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke) Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield) East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford)

The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s.

Correction: The following cases were double-counted and have been retracted from today’s total number of positive cases; A case in his/her 20s from Batavia, a case in his/her 50s from Le Roy, and a case in his/her 80s from Batavia.

Two hundred and 20 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.

Correction: 14 recoveries have been retracted from today’s number as these individuals are nursing home residents. Persons reported recovered are community members only.

Eleven of the positive individuals are hospitalized.

Two of the new cases are inmates at the Buffalo Federal Detention Center.

Correction: Three cases previously reported are residents at LeRoy Village Green.

Orleans County received 56 new positive cases of COVID-19 from Friday afternoon through Tuesday morning.

The positive cases reside in the: West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby) Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre) East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon)

The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s.

Three of the new positive individuals were on quarantine prior to testing positive.

One hundred and 47 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation.

Eighteen of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.

Three of the new positive cases are residents of Orchard Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Two of the new positive cases are inmates at the Albion Correctional Facility.

One of the new positive cases is an inmate at the Orleans Correctional Facility.

COVID-19 related fatality data: The Health Departments are only able to report the number of COVID-related deaths that are provided to us by the hospitals, nursing homes and family members. The hospitals and nursing homes are not required to report these deaths to the local health departments, but have been as they are able. Due to the number of cases over the last 10 months data hasn’t been provided locally on a regular basis.

We do not have real-time fatality data provided by the NYS Department of Health which receives the data from death certificates, hospital and nursing home reporting. NYSDOH recently updated their COVID-19 related fatalities which has resulted in a significant increase for Genesee County as we previously reported. The State updates the data as they receive it and can be seen here.

The counties will continue to report the COVID-related fatalities as we receive them locally in the narrative and update the fatality total number of deaths on a weekly basis only. Today’s data reflects that reconciliation with the State data.