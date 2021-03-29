March 29, 2021 - 4:13pm
County reports 34 new COVID cases over the weekend
Press release:
- Genesee County reporting 34 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke)
- Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield)
- East Region (Bergen, Byron, LeRoy, Pavilion, Stafford)
- The individuals are in their 0-19’s, 20’s, 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, 70’s and 90’s.
- 20 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- 2 of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- 1 of the new positive individuals is a resident of the New York State Veteran’s Home at Batavia.
- Orleans County reporting 11 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby)
- Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre)
- East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon)
- The individuals are in their, 0-19’s, 20’s, 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, and 60’s.
- 19 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- 1 of the current positive individuals is hospitalized.
- 4 of the new positive individuals are inmates of the Albion Correctional Facility.
