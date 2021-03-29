Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

March 29, 2021 - 4:13pm

County reports 34 new COVID cases over the weekend

posted by Press Release in covid-19, coronavirus, news, notify.

Press release:

  • Genesee County reporting 34 new positive cases of COVID-19.
    • The new positive cases reside in the:
      • West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke)
      • Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield) 
      • East Region (Bergen, Byron, LeRoy, Pavilion, Stafford)
    • The individuals are in their 0-19’s, 20’s, 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, 70’s and 90’s. 
    • 20 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.  
    • 2 of the current positive individuals are hospitalized. 
    • 1 of the new positive individuals is a resident of the New York State Veteran’s Home at Batavia. 
  • Orleans County reporting 11 new positive cases of COVID-19.  
    • The positive cases reside in the:
      • West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby)
      • Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre)
      • East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon)
    • The individuals are in their, 0-19’s, 20’s, 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, and 60’s.
    • 19 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
    • 1 of the current positive individuals is hospitalized.
    • 4 of the new positive individuals are inmates of the Albion Correctional Facility.

Comments

Calendar

March 2021

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button