County reports 55 new COVID-cases, county's 100th COVID-related death

Press release:

Genesee County received 55 new positive cases of COVID-19.

The new positive cases reside in the: West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke) Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield) East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford)

The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s.

Fifty-seven of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.

Fifteen of the positive individuals are hospitalized.

We are saddened to report the loss of an individual over the age of 65 who resided at Genesee Senior Living. We do not provide any further information to protect the privacy of the individual and their family. Our deepest condolences to the family and friends during this very difficult time.

Orleans County received 28 new positive cases of COVID-19.

The positive cases reside in the: West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby) Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre) East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon)

The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, and 70s.

Zero of the new positive individuals were on quarantine prior to testing positive.

Twenty of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.

Thirteen of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.

Four of the new positive cases are residents of Orchard Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

We are sorry to report the COVID-19 related death of a community member. The individual is over 65. We will not report any further details to protect the privacy of the individual and their family. We express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this individual during this very sad time.

COVID-19 related fatality data: The Health Departments are only able to report the number of COVID-related deaths that are provided to us by the hospitals, nursing homes, and family members. The hospitals and nursing homes are not required to report these deaths to the local health departments but have been as they are able. Please note the chart will now include the state fatalities link on Monday – Thursday and will include the state’s updated data on the Friday report. The State updates the data as they receive it and can be seen here: http://bit.ly/NYSFatalityData

The counties will continue to report the COVID-related fatalities as we receive them locally in the narrative and update the fatality total number of deaths on a weekly basis only.