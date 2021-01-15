January 15, 2021 - 6:19pm
County reports 55 new COVID-positive cases
Press release:
- Genesee County received 55 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke)
- Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield)
- East Region (Bergen, Byron, LeRoy, Pavilion, Stafford)
- The individuals are in their 0-19’s, 20’s, 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, 80’s and 90’s.
- 72 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- 9 of the positive individuals are hospitalized.
- Orleans County received 29 new positive cases of COVID-19 from Tuesday through Today for a total of 1862 positive cases.
- The positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby)
- Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre)
- East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon)
- The individuals are in their 0-19’s, 20’s, 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s.
- 7 of the new positive individuals were on quarantine prior to testing positive.
- 38 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation.
- 18 of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- 2 of the new positive cases are residents of Orchard Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
- 2 of the new positive cases are inmates at the Orleans Correctional Facility
- We are deeply saddened to report the death of 2 residents of Orchard Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Both of these individuals are over 65. We do not provide any further information to protect the privacy of the individuals and their families. Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of these individuals during this very sad time.
- We are deeply saddened to report the death of a community member. The individual is over 65. We do not provide any further information to protect the privacy of this person and their family. Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this person during this very sad time.