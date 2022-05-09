County to receive funding for three water projects

Press release:

Genesee County officials announced that approximately $3.5 million in funding has been secured for three water projects across the county.

Genesee County received an inter-municipal grant for $1.213 million from the New York State Environmental Facilities Fund for remaining pump station upgrades related to the county’s Phase 2 Water Project. The pump stations are located on North Road in Le Roy and in Scottsville, Riga, and on Morgan Road in Chili. This funding completes Phase 2 construction and will increase water supply to Genesee County by 2 million gallons per day (MGD).

The City of Batavia received approximately $2.2 million in funding through the New York State Water Infrastructure Improvement Act (WIIA) also administered by the Environmental Facilities Fund.

The funding will be used for upgrades at the City of Batavia Water Treatment Plant and is a joint project between the City of Batavia and Genesee County to help restore lost efficiency at the plant, which is needed to meet peak demands.

The Town of Alexander also received a grant of $132,000 to aid the construction of Water District #6.

Genesee County continues to seek federal and state funding to assist in the implementation of Phase 3 of the Countywide Water Program. Under the Master Plan developed for water, the Phase 3 project further increases regional supply by another 3.1 million gallons per day but, more importantly, replaces a threatened water supply. Phase 3 is currently estimated to cost $132 million.

“There is significant demand for water across the county among residents, the agricultural community, food processing and the advanced manufacturing sectors. Meeting that demand requires significant upgrades in infrastructure,” said Genesee County Highway Superintendent Tim Hens. “We have a solid plan to help us meet the demand. Now we need the funding.”