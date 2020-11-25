Local Matters

November 25, 2020 - 4:46pm

COVID-19 Health Alert issued for Kelly's Holland Inn Nov. 17-20

posted by Press Release in covid-19, coronavirus, news, health alert, notify, county health department.

Health Alert

The Genesee County Health Department has received a positive COVID-19 test from an individual who was at Kelly’s Holland Inn in Batavia (25 Evans St.) on:

  • Tuesday, Nov. 17th between the hours of 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Nov. 18th between the hours of 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Thursday, Nov. 19th between the hours of 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Friday, Nov. 20th between the hours of 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Contact tracing is in progress; however unidentified individuals may have unknowingly been in contact with the positive case. 

We advise all individuals who were at Kelly’s Holland Inn on the stated dates and times to monitor their symptoms for 14 days.

If symptoms of COVID-19 develop, contact your primary care provider to seek testing immediately and self-isolate until you receive your test results.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include but are not limited to: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea.

For more information please visit: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/home.

