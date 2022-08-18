Local Matters

August 18, 2022 - 12:49pm

Crews repairing water main break on Harvester Avenue

posted by Press Release in Harvester Avenue, batavia, infrastructure, news.

Press release:

The City of Batavia Water Department along with Zoladz Construction will be repairing an emergency water main break on Harvester Ave.  The water will be shut down on Harvester Ave from Colorado Ave to Ellicott Street.

The length of time the water will be off is unknown.

As always, when the water is restored, it may be discolored.  Please refrain from doing any laundry until the water runs clear.

We apologize for any inconvenience and the public’s patience is greatly appreciated.

 

