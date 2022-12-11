December 11, 2022 - 6:19pm
Curtis Foss records 61st USBC-certified 300 game
posted by Press Release in Bowling, Sports, Genesee Region USBC.
Press release:
Medina's Curtis Foss added to his long list of honor scores this week, posting a 300 game in the Sneezy's Monday Night League at Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion.
The 35-year-old right-hander now has 61 United States Bowling Congress-certified perfect games. He also rolled a 236 game en route to a 762 series.
In other league action around the Genesee Region USBC:
- Mike Pettinella of Batavia stayed hot in the Turnbull Heating Triples League at Mancuso Bowling Center with a 265-269-227--761;
- Alex Allis of Medina led teh way in the Sunday Rolloffs League at Medina Lanes with a 279 game and 763 series.
For a list of high scores, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of the home page.
Recent comments