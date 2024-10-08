David Wagenhauser connects with constituents during his visit in Genesee County

Press Release:

David Wagenhauser, candidate for New York's 24th Congressional District, spent an engaging day in Genesee County, connecting with constituents and discussing the issues that matter most to the community.

The day began at the Pub Hub in Batavia, where Wagenhauser held a coffee meeting with residents from across the district, fostering open dialogue about local concerns and priorities, including the local cost of living, jobs and our threatened Medicare and Social Security.

Following the morning gathering, Wagenhauser hit the streets for a door-to-door campaign effort, personally meeting with individuals - where they live - to hear their thoughts on the challenges they face every day.

"It’s important to me to listen to the voices of the people. Their stories and experiences are what drive my commitment to serve this district. I've heard you and I want to make your life a little better. We deserve a break," Wagenhauser remarked.

In the afternoon, Wagenhauser visited the charming Autumn in the Village event in Corfu, beautifully organized by dedicated local volunteers. "It’s good to be back home," Wagenhauser said. "I lived in Batavia - where we also had an office for our family business - and my children attended Holy Family School in Leroy. This community holds a special place in my heart."

As he campaigns for the seat in New York's 24th District, which spans 14 counties from Watertown to Niagara, Wagenhauser remains focused on addressing the needs of his friends and neighbors here in Genesee County.

He is running against incumbent Claudia Tenney. For more information about David Wagenhauser’s campaign or to get involved, please visit DaveforUpstate.com.