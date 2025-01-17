Deadline approaches for Genesee County Emergency Food and Shelter Program grants

Press Release:

Genesee County has been notified that it will be awarded $8139 for Phase 41 federal Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) funds through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, as appropriated by Congress through FY2024.

Applications are due from qualified organizations by January 31.

The National Board consists of the U. S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army; and, United Way Worldwide. More about the national program is available online at www.efsp.unitedway.org.

A Local Board is charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help supplement food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country. The Local Board will determine how the funds awarded to Genesee County are to be distributed among local qualifying agencies.

The Genesee County Emergency Food & Shelter Program (EFSP) Board is encouraging local agencies that meet requirements to apply for the funds. Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary non-profits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive Federal funds, 3) have an adequate accounting system, 4) practice non-discrimination, 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have an active voluntary board of directors. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.

The deadline for applications to be submitted online is January 31. Non-profit organizations or public agencies interested in applying for funding may contact local board chair Katrina Standish at 585-589-5605, ext. 103 or via email at KStandish@caoginc.org.