Defending Champs, Batavia Muckdogs, announce 2023 schedule

Press release:

The Western Division Champion, Batavia Muckdogs, and CAN-USA Sports Ownership are back for their third season in the PGCBL and are incredibly excited to announce plans for the upcoming summer!

The 2023 PGCBL schedule has been released with the Muckdogs on the road in Elmira on June 2nd and opening day at Dwyer Stadium the following night, Saturday, June 3rd, with postgame fireworks. If you have not bought season tickets that include admission to all 29 regular-season home games, make sure to get them by visiting the team website www.canusamuckdogs.com. For the 2023 season, home game times will start at 6:35 PM, except for Sunday home games starting at 4:05 PM.

The Muckdogs came just 1 game short of winning the PGCBL Championship and will look to defend its West Division Title in 2023. Batavia will also host interleague play this year, including games against the NYCBL and others.

In the coming weeks, be on the lookout for our 2023 promotional schedule and be sure to check out our social media pages for more updates and email General Manager Marc Witt ([email protected]) if you are interested in booking a night at Dwyer Stadium.

Lastly, CAN-USA Sports and Dwyer Stadium will be hosting multiple events throughout the spring and fall months. All varsity baseball games for Batavia and Notre Dame High Schools will be exclusively hosted at Dwyer Stadium, and many more to come. The season is only a few months away, and make sure to get in on all of the action for the best season in Batavia baseball history.