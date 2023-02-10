Details released on GLOW With Your Hands healthcare event

Press release:

The success of GLOW with Your Hands in workforce recruitment in the manufacturing sector and the urgent workforce need for healthcare providers has once again brought businesses, educational organizations, and economic development agencies from across the region to collaborate to provide an incredible opportunity for GLOW region students to learn about the careers in their own backyard in the healthcare sector.

Approximately 600 students in grades 8-12 from 28 schools will gather at Genesee Community College on March 24 to connect with various healthcare businesses and organizations to learn about the multitude of gratifying jobs in healthcare and science-related fields throughout the GLOW region.

“Our collaboration once again focuses on supplying GLOW region employers with the resources that will facilitate the ongoing development of our future healthcare workforce,” said Karyn Winters, director of the Genesee County Business Education Alliance Director and Co-Chair of GLOW With Your Hands: Healthcare. “We are very excited to provide another hands-on career exploration experience for students across the GLOW region.”

Healthcare is an essential component of the regional economy as evidenced by various developments and expansions across the GLOW area. GLOW With Your Hands: Healthcare will provide the healthcare sector with the opportunity to meet and recruit its future workforce as these projects are completed and start operations.

“The GLOW region gives United Memorial Medical Center access to an educated, well-trained workforce because of our partners in the private sector, which is why we continue to make significant investments in the area,” said Dan Ireland, President of United Memorial Medical Center. “These investments will create hundreds of new jobs, and we need the next generation of workforce candidates to fill them.”

“We are all aware of the current challenges in the healthcare sector, especially in rural areas such as the GLOW region,” said Angela Grouse, Education to Employment Director at the Livingston County Area Chamber and Co-Chair of GLOW With Your Hands: Healthcare. “Our goal is to showcase local healthcare organizations and businesses to our students as they plan to start their careers so they can be a part of the workforce solution.”

“We are always trying to find new strategies and services that prepare our students to enter the workforce upon graduation,” said Justin Dueppengiesser, Executive Director, of Wyoming County Business Education Council. “The GLOW region is special because we have so many organizations working together that passionately want to find job and career opportunities for our youth to keep them here.”

Students will also have the opportunity to interact with colleges, universities, and secondary and post-secondary training programs to learn about the career pathways offered through these academic institutions.

“It means so much to our GCC community, as not only do students get to interact with local healthcare organizations to learn about different careers, but this also gives us a chance to expose GLOW region students to affordable options available at our college that can lead to good-paying careers in the healthcare sector,” said Maureen Welch, Director of Respiratory Care at Genesee Community College.

Various healthcare businesses and organizations have demonstrated their appreciation of the value of this event with generous support including: ESL Federal Credit Union, Livingston County Area Chamber Of Commerce: Education to Employment, Wyoming County Community Health Services Skilled Nursing Facility, Rochester Regional Health, M & T Bank, UR Medicine | Noyes Health, Workforce Development Institute, Lifetime Assistance, Blossom Modern Home Care Solutions, Batavia Downs, Episcopal Senior Life Communities, VNA of WNY, and the Iroquois Job Corps.

There are still sponsorship opportunities for the March 24th event at the Platinum ($5,000), Gold ($2,500), Silver ($1,000) and Bronze ($500) levels.

For more information about GLOW With Your Hands: Healthcare visit www.GLOWWithYourHands.com/healthcare or contact Chris Suozzi at [email protected].