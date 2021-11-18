DMV reminds snowmobilers to register their vehicles

Press release:

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) today reminds New Yorkers to register their snowmobiles. Snowmobile registrations must be renewed annually. DMV allows snowmobilers to renew registrations online on the DMV website, by mail or in person at a DMV office.

“To help snowmobilers enjoy New York’s gorgeous and extensive trails, the DMV has made the registration process easy,” said Mark J.F. Schroeder, DMV Commissioner and Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee Chair. “I hope snowmobilers have a fun and safe year while enjoying the state’s beautiful trails responsibly.”

Learn more about registering a snowmobile in New York State on the DMV’s website at https://dmv.ny.gov/registration/register-snowmobile. Additionally, members of the New York State Snowmobile Association receive a $55 discount on snowmobile registrations. More information can be viewed here: https://nysnowmobiler.com/membership/.

All snowmobiles operated in New York must be registered and marked with a validation sticker. Riders who complete registration online can print a temporary certificate, which is valid for 15 days. DMV generates a permanent registration and mails it to the recipient along with their validation sticker. There is no additional charge for the temporary certificate.

Non-New Yorkers who wish to ride in New York State can register a snowmobile if it is already registered in their home state. They can use the NYS Registration for Out-of-State Snowmobile service to get the 15-day registration and operate their snowmobile here immediately. DMV will send a permanent registration in the mail.

There are over 10,500 miles in the Statewide Snowmobile Trail System traversing 45 counties and maintained by over 200 clubs. Revenue obtained though snowmobile registrations are used to support local areas through grants-in-aid for snowmobile trail development and maintenance, which is administered through 51 municipal sponsors. This vast trail network is comprised of lands under the jurisdiction of the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), NYS Canal Corporation, national forest land, local governments and many private landowners who have increasingly opened their property to snowmobiling with insurance coverage provided by the state snowmobile program.

In addition, New York State is a leader in snowmobile education and offers operator training courses for snowmobilers age 10 and up. This course, taught by experienced snowmobilers who volunteer their time, provides fundamental information which all snowmobilers should possess in order to ensure the safety of riders and other trail users. Successful completion of this course results in the award of an NYS Snowmobile Safety Certificate. For more information, visit https://parks.ny.gov/recreation/snowmobiles/education.aspx.