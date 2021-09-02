Local Matters

September 2, 2021 - 8:46am

Downtown Wine Walk announced for Oct. 2

Press release:

The B.I.D. Wine Walk Committee announces this year’s event which will be held on Saturday, October 2nd. 

Only 600 tickets are available for this year’s event. Tickets may be purchased online at DowntownBataviaNY.com or at Adam Miller Toy & Bicycle and The Yngodess Shop. General Admission tickets are $25, VIP $35 and DD tickets for $5. All VIP ticket holders get into event 1 hour early at 4 PM, a special gift, raffle tickets, and more! All ticket holders will enjoy a tasting of several NYS wines and some ciders at over 20 local businesses throughout our Downtown. 

This year’s theme is Prom. Participants are encouraged to dress for any prom genre they wish. Prizes will be given for the best-dressed individuals and couples.

Thank you to our generous 2021 Wine Walk Sponsors: Freed Maxick, Adam Miller Toy & Bicycle, Dan’s Tire & Auto, and Family First Federal Credit Union.

Calendar

September 2021

