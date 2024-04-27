Drug Take Back Day this weekend hosted by the DEA, drop boxes at Tops

Press Release:

Saturday, April 27 marks the 26th Annual National Drug Take Back Day hosted by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). As this day approaches Tops Friendly Markets would like to remind the community that all 54 of its Pharmacy locations are approved drop-off locations for prescription drugs. Working alongside the Department of Environmental Conservation, shoppers will find clearly designated disposal bins located in the Tops pharmacy department where they can dispose of their unused and unwanted medications.

“Every year Tops is pleased to be a part of the Annual National Drug Take Back Day events in the communities we serve,” said Matthew Hamed, director of Pharmacy, Northeast Shared Services, a subsidiary of Northeast Grocery Inc. who oversees, Tops Friendly Markets. “We want to help be a part of the solution and are pleased to help not only on April 27, but year round. Proper disposal of unused, unwanted and/or expired prescription medications helps not only protect our environment, but more importantly saves lives.”

The last National Drug Take Back day, hosted in October 2023 saw over 599,897 lbs. (300 Tons) of medication recovered. Since the program’s inception in 2010, 17.9 million pounds (8,950 Tons) of medication across the US have been properly disposed of.

Returning prescription drugs at any one of the 54 Tops Friendly Markets locations can be done safely and anonymously year round during normal pharmacy hours. To find a Tops nearest you visit Store Locator.