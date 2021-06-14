Duo performs selections from 'American Raga' at Blue Pearl Studio Friday, followed by reception at GO ART!

Submitted photo and press release:

Blue Pearl Yoga presents the Padmanabha/Strongmen Duo performing selections from "American Raga," a combination of music from North America and India, on Friday, June 18 at their East Main Street studio.

Ravi Padmanabha is a percussionist, multi-instrumentalist, and composer. Mike Strongmen plays banjo, slide dobro, and the saw.

American Raga is the first release by the Padmanabha/Strongmen duo.

A reception where guests can meet the artists will immediately follow across the street at GO ART!’s Tavern 2.o.1.

Padmanabha’s initial interest in drum set led to a variety of musical instruments and at 18, began his formal studies in tabla -- a pair of small hand drums attached together, used in Indian music; one slightly larger than the other and played using pressure from the heel of the hand to vary the pitch.

Mikee Strongmen is from Nebraska and performs extensively throughout North America.

Together the musicians have found a common ground for a cross culture collaboration.

Well-versed in a wide variety of musical styles, including jazz, world, and experimental music, Padmanabha has performed at Buffalo's Drum Day and Maelstrom Percussion Ensembles Master Drummers Program. Along with fellow Buffalo musicians, he performed in the William Parker Buffalo Orchestra, which inaugurated the new Righteous Babe Records/Hallwalls performance space.

Padmanabha is also a member of Family FUNKtion and the Sitar Jams, which he formed with his two brothers. They have released two CDs and continue to perform actively.

Strongman is also active in the Buffalo music scene.

Ravi Padmanabha and Mike Strongmen perform at 7 p.m. at the Blue Yoga Studio, 200 E. Main St., third Floor in Batavia; Tickets are $15; register online at www.bp-yoga.com.

A reception follows across the street at GO ART!’s Tavern 2.o.1 at 201 E. Main St. For more information call (301) 848-4902.