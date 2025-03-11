Edmund Acres named 2024 Conservation Farm of the Year by Genesee County Soil and Water

Press Release:

Since 1959, the Genesee County Soil and Water Conservation District has honored a deserving agricultural producer with the Conservation Farm of the Year Award. This award is given to a producer that has displayed a long-term commitment to sustainable conservation, leads by example, and implements farm conservation best management practices. This year’s recipient is Edmund Acres, LLC of Le Roy.

Edmund Acres, LLC is owned and operated by Nate Edmund. Edmund Acres, LLC is a grain crop farm that grows corn, soybeans, and wheat on over 1,000 acres in Genesee, Monroe, and Orleans County. The farm has worked with Genesee County Soil and Water since 2013 to plan and implement best management practices.

Soil health is at the foundation of the farm’s crop production practices, with a focus on reducing tillage through strip-till and no-till practices and improving soil organic matter with cover cropping. Edmund Acres, LLC also follows an integrated pest management plan and a nutrient management plan.

Edmund Acres, LLC has been an active participant with Genesee County Soil and Water and the Natural Resources Conservation Service over the past 12 years. To recognize the work that has been done, the farm will be presented the 2024 Conservation Farm of the Year Award at the Celebrate Agriculture Dinner on March 15, at the Alexander Fire Hall.