Press Release:

Michael Marsh and David Hall, Edward Jones financial advisors in Batavia, invite the public to attend a holiday open house from 12 - 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 7 located at 7 Jackson Street.

"We are happy to be part of the Batavia community and would like to express our appreciation for the confidence and support we receive year-round," Hall said.

Refreshments will be served.