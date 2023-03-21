Einstein Days build business skills for students at WNY Tech Academy

Article based on press release submitted by BOCES.

Area students will participate in a two-day business pitch competition at the WNY Tech Academy in Bergen at the end of the month.

Five teams from local schools will participate in the "March Madness Einstein Days" competition.

After two days of preparation, including research, planning, developing strategies, and developing their pitch, they will have eight minutes to sway judges that they have the best pitch and best technology-based business idea.

This event taps skills in public speaking, marketing and social media, and entrepreneurship, according to organizers.

"Einstein days are important for our program and students because they offer a full day for students to immerse themselves in team building, STEM activities and exposure to Work Based Learning opportunities," said Catherine Bennett, principal of the academy. "These three areas are a major focus of our school culture. Einstein Days are offered one to two times per month for full days so we can devote our efforts in fostering the importance of that work. It provides students with project-based STEM experiences, exposure to our business and industry partners and the career pathways they offer. And each Einstein Day has an element of fun, collaboration and team play, so students bond as a tight school community."

The event is a hit with students.

"Einstein day isn’t just a normal day at Tech Academy," said one of the students involved, David Tetreault, a senior at Caledonia-Mumford High School. "It builds us young adults to communicate, value team bonding, and, most importantly, leading by example. These days make us prepare for proper management, communication and how to be amazing workers. I couldn’t even imagine a better way to do this. Taking one day out of the month to bring everyone together and put it into a fun-filled, learning environment is the most important and perfect way to do it."

On Einstein Day, regularly scheduled classes are on hold, and students participate in a variety of different lessons that range from career development to STEM to team building. Through collaboration across courses and grade levels, students develop skills such as effective communication, creativity, problem-solving, teamwork, leadership, and conflict resolution.

"What do students get out of this event? Well, students will tell you they get a fun day off from classes," Lindsay Warner, a teacher at the academy. "What they really are getting is workplace readiness skills. Our students engage in critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving. They have to develop communication skills, collaboration, leadership, and social skills to work effectively as a group. They have to think, be innovative, show confidence, and even a little competitiveness. These are all traits that employers in any industry would look for in potential new hires. You can train for technical skills. The ability to resolve conflict, work effectively with others, take direction, show initiative... those things aren't as easy to develop on the job,” explained Teacher Lindsay Warner.

The Western New York Tech Academy is an Early College High School (P-TECH) that serves 13 regional school districts in the region. The school offers a curriculum that emphasizes college-level coursework and unique learning opportunities to prepare students for high-skill, financially stable careers in growth industries. Students attending the academy can complete all necessary coursework for a high school diploma and also earn an Associate of Applied Science degree through Genesee Community College.

While teams are presenting their pitch to the judges, the remaining teams will be participating in a March Madness competition, which consists of various games, puzzles, and problem-solving exercises throughout the academy wing at Byron-Bergen High School, earning points to supplement their pitch scores.