Eleven Batavia High School students to compete in 12th annual Mr. Batavia competition

Press Release:

Eleven seniors from Batavia High School will compete for the title of “Mr. Batavia” at the 12th annual competition, which will be held on Friday, April 4, at 7 p.m. in the Frank E. Owen Auditorium at Batavia High School.

Each contestant represents a local organization. The 1st place winner will receive 50% of the profit from ticket sales and donations to go to their chosen organization. The 2nd and 3rd place winners each receive 25% of the profits for their chosen organizations. Mr. Batavia has raised and donated $43,052 since 2013.

The 2025 contestants are:

Cooper Banser: Crossroads House

Jeremiah Childs: The Neri Family through Reece's Rainbow

Kahler Evans: Bella's Bumbas

Greyson Fix: The Ricky Palermo Foundation

Will Fulton: Genesee Cancer Assistance

Cooper Konieczny: Volunteers for Animals

Anthony Kopper: Suicide Prevention of Genesee County

Marcus Nichols: Habitat for Humanity

Gavynn Trippany: Roswell Cancer Center

Myles Wahr: Muscular Dystrophy Association

Matt Wittmeyer: All Babies Cherished

Hostesses for the evening’s event include: Ava Anderson and Mia Pellegrino. Event choreographers and backstage managers include: Lily Emerson and Bridget Taggart.

Additional members of the Mr. Batavia Committee include: Maddy Bellamy, Allie Bisnett, Brooke Callahan, Hannah Carney, Ally Crater, Bella DeVay, Trishelle Gibson, London Graham, Faith Guiste, Isabella Hutchinson, Kassandra Kesler, Kelsey Kirkwood, Jaimin Macdonald, Kayla Richenberg, Teagyn Thomas, Payton Vickery, and Ally Wormley.

Tickets are $10 each and will be available for students to purchase during school lunches the week of March 31 and at the door for the community.

Lisa Robinson, Mr. Batavia's advisor, would like to thank the Batavia City School Foundation for its help and support in collecting and distributing funds to local organizations.

Additional thanks to: Charles Men Shop, Main St. Pizza, Zach Korzelius at Geico Insurance, LP Graphics in LeRoy, Extreme Streetwear, Beverly's Flowers and Gifts, and the students and staff at BHS. We would also like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the organizations represented at the show and their work on behalf of our community.

You can follow along with the Mr. Batavia competition on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/mr.batavia, and the hashtag #mrb25.