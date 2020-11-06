Eleven new cases of coronavirus reported today in Genesee County

Press release:

New Cases – As of 2 p.m.

Genesee County received 11 new positive cases of COVID-19. The new positive cases reside in Alexander, Batavia, Byron, Elba, Le Roy, Pembroke and Stafford. The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 50s, and 60s. None of the individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive. Due to the new "test-out" option and the discrepancies in reporting domestic travel we will currently not be reporting precautionary quarantine data. Two of the positive individuals are hospitalized. The Health Department has been notified of a positive student at the Elba Elementary School. The student was not in school two days prior to testing positive, therefore no school impact. The individuals are on mandatory isolation until recovered. Contact tracing is in process for those who are considered close contacts and will be placed on mandatory quarantine for 14 days from the last contact with the positive individual.



Orleans County received seven new positives case of COVID-19.



The new positive cases reside in Albion, Carlton, Yates, Shelby, Barre and Ridgeway.

The individuals are in their 0-19s, 40s, 50s, 60s and 80s.

One of the individuals was on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.

Due to the new "test-out" option and the discrepancies in reporting domestic travel we will currently not be reporting precautionary quarantine data.

One of the previous positive individuals has recovered and has been removed from the isolation list.

One of the positive individuals is hospitalized.

The Health Department has been notified of a positive student at Albion Elementary School. The student was on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive, therefore no school impact. The individual is on mandatory isolation until recovered. Contact tracing is in process for those who are considered close contacts and will be placed on mandatory quarantine for 14 days from the last contact with the positive individual.