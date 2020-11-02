Local Matters

November 2, 2020 - 2:15pm

Eli Fish Brewing Compnay wins third annual Scarecrow Contest for Downtown Batavia

posted by Press Release in Scarecrow Contest, BID, business.

Submitted images and press release:

The Batavia Business Improvement District hosted its third annual Scarecrow Contest for Downtown Batavia. As a creative way to add some more fall flavor to Downtown decorating, the BID invited any business, organization or family to enter the contest.

For $20 each business was provided basic supplies of straw, a post and zip ties along with their pole assignment. Each business could then get creative in creating their scarecrow. All voting for favorite scarecrow ended Friday, Oct. 30th. 

  • First-place Winner for 2020 is Eli Fish Brewing Company
  • Second-place Winner is Islands Hawaiian Grill
  • Third-place Winner is The Moskal Family

First-place winner receives $100 cash prize, second-place winner $75, and third-place winner gets $50.

For more information on B.I.D. and Downtown events please visit our website at www.downtownbataviany.com.

