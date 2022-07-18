Emergency repairs required to water main along Richmond Avenue, Batavia

Press release:

The City of Batavia Water Department will be shutting down the 12-inch water main on Richmond Avenue, from Oak Street to Buxton Avenue, for emergency repairs due to construction on Richmond Avenue.

The length of time the water will be off is unknown.

As always, when the water is restored, it may be discolored. Please refrain from doing any laundry until the water runs clear.

We apologize for any inconvenience and the public’s patience is greatly appreciated.