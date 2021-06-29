Empire Access named PC Mag Fastest Internet Service Provider in the United States

Press release:

Empire Access announced today that it has been named Fastest Internet Provider in the United States for 2021 by PC Mag, beating out national and regional internet providers.

The PC Mag Fastest ISPs 2021 award is presented to Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in the United States that offer the fastest Internet speeds to their customers. To compare ISPs, PC Mag uses a Speed Index score.

This score measures download and upload speeds in megabits per second and averages the download and upload together to come up with the PCMag Speed Index (PSI). This scoring system compares service providers nationwide. Higher Speed Index scores represent faster Internet service. For the entire United States, Empire Access led all ISPs with a score of 366.2, while its closest competition, Google Fiber, scored 300.3.

“We’re honored to be ranked number one in the nation for the fastest Internet speed,” said Jim Baase, COO of Empire Access. “We take great pride in providing our customers with fast, reliable fiber optic Internet service.”

The complete PC Mag article and test results can be found here.

Empire Access is a fast-growing fiber optic telecommunication service provider, offering high-speed internet, digital television, phone and security services to homes and businesses -- all enabled by fiber optic technology -- to more than 25 communities in Upstate New York and Northern Pennsylvania.

Fiber Optic service is far more reliable and not prone to slow downs plagued by cable. Each customer has their own dedicated, non-blocking connection and is not affected by congestion and weather. Empire Access offers internet download speeds up to 1 Gbps (Gigabit per second) for highly demanding needs. Gigabit internet is perfect for video streaming, gaming, and downloading large files.

Along with Fiber Optic-based Internet service, Empire also offers a complete array of communications and security services:

Home and business phone service – including various plans with business options for toll-free numbers, phone systems, voice mail and more;

TV Service – delivering 100-percent digital picture quality, crystal clear HD channels, Restart TV, Whole Home DVR capabilities and additional features • Security and home automation – such as 24/7 video monitoring and in-home or business-based automation, the ability to remotely manage security, lock and unlock doors, control appliances, adjust heating/cooling and more from a smartphone, tablet, or computer;

Advanced business services – enterprise Wi-Fi, business email, audio and video conferencing, dark fiber and metro Ethernet.

