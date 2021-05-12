Empire Access offers discounted internet through new FCC Emergency Broadband Benefit program

Press release:

Today, Empire Access announced its participation in the Emergency Broadband Benefit program, a new Federal Communications Commission (FCC) program. This temporary benefit will help to lower the cost of broadband internet service for eligible households during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The $3.2B Emergency Broadband Benefit program provides a discount of up to $50 per month toward broadband internet service for eligible households. Having a broadband connection is essential for households to gain access to jobs, healthcare services, virtual classrooms, and so much more.

“This program provides the much needed financial relief for families during these challenging times,” said Jim Baase, chief operating officer for Empire Access. “Our customers will still receive the same great speeds and high-quality service under the FCC Emergency Broadband Benefit program.”

A household is eligible if one member of the household meets at least one of the criteria below:

Has an income that is at or below 135 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid or the FCC’s Lifeline program;

Approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision, in the 2019-2020 or 2020-2021 school year;

Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year;

Experienced a substantial loss of income through job loss or furlough since Feb. 29, 2020 and the household had a total income in 2020 at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers; or

Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income or COVID-19 program.

Emergency Broadband Benefit enrollment will begin (open) today, May 12. For more information on eligibility and enrollment, contact Empire Access at (800) 338-3300 or visit www.empireaccess.com/EBB