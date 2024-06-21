Empire State Development hosts Innovation Zone Wednesday in Batavia

Press Release:

The Governor’s office recently announced Round XIV of the Regional Economic Development Council (REDC) Initiative, which includes capital grant and tax-credit funding combined with a wide range of programs from multiple State agencies, including $150 million in grant funds from Empire State Development (ESD), available to projects on a continuous basis.

The Finger Lakes Regional Economic Development Council is focused on supporting projects that advance or address strategic priorities including the four core focus areas of Industry Growth, Built Environment, Workforce Development, and Quality of Life. New this year, up to $10 million for the Small Manufacturer Modernization Program; and up to $40 million for the Capital Improvement Grants for Pro-Housing Communities Program.

We are fortunate that the Finger Lakes Region’s Empire State Development office has offered to join local organizations in Wyoming County (Wyoming County IDA and Chamber of Commerce) and Genesee County (GCEDC and Chamber of Commerce) in holding two in-person Consolidated Funding Application (CFA) information sessions for details regarding funding available in Round XIV of the REDC initiative on:

Wednesday, June 26 at the Genesee County Economic Development Center’s Innovation Zone, 99 MedTech Drive, Batavia. The program begins at 10 a.m., with a Q & A session to follow.

at the Genesee County Economic Development Center’s Innovation Zone, 99 MedTech Drive, Batavia. The program begins at 10 a.m., with a Q & A session to follow. Thursday, June 27 at the Wyoming County Ag & Business Center, Second Floor Conference Room, 36 Center Street, Warsaw. The program begins at 9:30 a.m. with a Q & A session to follow.

“We encourage our municipalities, small businesses, and manufacturers to join us to learn the opportunities available in this year’s CFA and connect with Empire State Development representatives that can assist in submitting successful applications,” said Mark Masse, GCEDC Senior Vice President. “CFA programs can accelerate investments and infrastructure that grow our communities.

The Information sessions will consist of an overview of available funding programs, application tips, as well as time for questions about the CFA process. As a reminder, the application deadline for most CFA programs is July 31 at 4 p.m.

"We are very appreciative of our partners from Empire State Development for working with us to conduct this important informational program for our businesses in Wyoming County," said Jim Pierce, Executive Director of the Wyoming County IDA. "These workshops are a great opportunity for local businesses and officials to learn about the variety of development programs available that will help to grow and continue to build our businesses and local communities. We hope everyone interested takes advantage of this opportunity."

Additional information on programs is available online on the Regional Council website https://regionalcouncils.ny.gov and Available Resources Guidebook at https://regionalcouncils.ny.gov/sites/default/files/2024-05/2024_Available_CFA_Resources.pdf

Seating to both events is limited and RSVPs are requested.