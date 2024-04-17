Empire State Development to receive partner of the year award at GCEDC annual meeting

Press Release:

The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) has announced that the Empire State Development Corporation (ESDC) will receive its Economic Development Partner of the Year award at the GCEDC’s annual meeting.

“In just the last few years, Genesee County has experienced some of the largest economic development projects in our history, including over $1 billion in investment at the Science Technology and Advanced Manufacturing Park (STAMP) by Plug Power and Edwards Vacuum as well as the recent expansion announced by HP Hood in the Genesee Agri-Business Park,” said GCEDC President and CEO Steve Hyde.

“This is a long-deserved recognition and one we are proud to make because, with the collaboration and partnership of ESD, these and many other projects have brought great careers and investments to Genesee County.”

Jeff Janiszewski, ESD Senior Vice President, Strategic Business Development/Global NY, will accept the award as well as provide the keynote address.

“Under the leadership of New York Governor Kathy Hochul and ESD President and CEO Hope Knight we are proud of our work in using our resources to bring private sector investment and jobs to the Rochester and Finger Lakes region, including Genesee County and in particular at STAMP,” said Janiszewski.

“I look forward to speaking to the attendees at the GCEDC Annual Meeting about our strategic approach not only regarding our investment decisions in Genesee County but in counties, cities, towns, and villages across New York State.”

The annual meeting will be held on Friday, April 26 at Batavia Downs. Approximately 250 business, government, community, and economic development leaders are expected to attend. To register for the GCEDC annual meeting, visit the event’s website or contact the GCEDC at gcedc@gcedc.com.