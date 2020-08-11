'Exceptional' mom care: UMMC earns five-star ratings for baby deliveries

Press release:

Rochester Regional Health is proud to announce five-star ratings for vaginal delivery at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, United Memorial Medical Center and Unity Hospital a five-star rating for C-sections at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital and United Memorial Medical Center as recognized by Healthgrades, the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems.

UMMC has received a five-star rating for vaginal delivery for the last six years and Newark-Wayne and Unity have received it for two consecutive years.

The five-star rating indicates the hospitals’ clinical outcomes for vaginal delivery and C-sections are statistically significantly better than expected.

“The five-star ratings reflect our teams’ commitment to providing the highest quality of care to all patients during some of the most profound moments in their lives,” said Meghan Aldrich, VP of Operations for Women’s Health. “We appreciate the trust our community puts in us to take care of their families, and we are proud to relentlessly pursue ever more extraordinary care for our patients.”

“Hospital quality should be top of mind for consumers when they evaluate and compare hospital performance,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Healthgrades. “Women who select a hospital with a five-star rating can feel confident in their choice knowing that these organizations are committed to providing exceptional women’s care to their patients.”

Healthgrades analyzed all-payer state data for 16 states for years 2016 through 2018. Healthgrades found that there is a significant variation in hospital quality between those that have received five-stars and those that have not. For example, from 2016 through 2018, women having a Vaginal Delivery in hospitals rated five-stars have, on average, a 43.6-percent lower risk of experiencing a complication while in the hospital than if they were treated by hospitals rated one-star.

