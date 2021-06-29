Farmers Market to start new Double Up Food Bucks program for fruits, veggies and SNAP-eligible goods

Press release:

On Thursday, July 1, the Genesee Country Farmers Market starts a new program called Double Up Food Bucks.

Spend up to $20 in SNAP -- Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program -- and receive $20 matching funds. SNAP is accepted at the market. Redeem for tokens at the market kiosk.

The DUFB silver coins are good for fruits and vegetables. The wooden SNAP tokens are good for any SNAP-eligible item.

Come get double your money's worth!

The Farmers Market is open Tuesdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursdays 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Fridays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.