FEMA releases new flood maps for Genesee County, hosts open house May 15

Press Release:

County, state, and federal officials are working to reduce the effects of severe weather and natural disasters. On March 3, FEMA released a preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM) for Genesee County for the public to see and comment on.

The new map gives updated information about the community’s flood risk. The map also shows areas where flood insurance coverage may be required. The current maps for Genesee County (paper, not digital) were developed in the 1980s. Some areas of the preliminary FIRM show major flood hazard changes compared to the maps that are in effect now.

FEMA, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, and Genesee County officials invite residents to learn how they may be affected and what they can do to protect themselves.

The Flood Risk and Insurance Open House will be held in person on Thursday, May 15, from 3 to 6:30 p.m. at Genesee County Building #2, 3837 West Main Street Road, Batavia.

The Open House will not have a formal presentation. Residents can join at any time between 3 and 6:30 p.m. They can stay for any length of time. At this event, residents can talk one-on-one with FEMA representatives. They can learn more about their flood risk and potential changes to their flood insurance rates and requirements.

If you already have flood insurance, please bring a copy of your declaration page. Residents can also see preliminary versions of the FIRM and the Flood Insurance Study (FIS) report here. They can use the Old Paper Effective vs. New Digital Preliminary Data Viewer to compare the new preliminary map to the older maps.

The last FIRM for Genesee County was a paper map from the 1980s. The new FIRM will be online, which will make them accessible to more residents. It will also help community members think about how to protect themselves from future flood events. The map and the FIS report are the basis for each community’s floodplain management regulations.

Due to these map changes, some properties in Genesee County may no longer be shown in the high-risk flood zone. This is known as the Special Flood Hazard Area (SFHA). If a building is outside the SFHA on the new FIRM, flood insurance is not federally required. However, it is still recommended for both homeowners and renters.

Some properties may be shown in an SFHA for the first time. Those owners may need to buy flood insurance. Flooding is the number one natural disaster in the United States. Community members should know their current flood risk. This can help them use the tools and programs available to make their property and community safer.

Would you like to request a reasonable accommodation (sign language, real-time captioning or other)? Please email Michael.Foley3@fema.dhs.gov or FEMA-CivilRightsOffice@fema.dhs.gov. You may also call FEMA’s Civil Rights Resource Line at 833-285-7448.

To learn more or to see the flood maps, visit FEMA’s Flood Map Service Center at msc.fema.gov. At floodsmart.gov, you can learn about flood insurance. You may also contact a map specialist at the FEMA Mapping and Insurance eXchange (FMIX) at 877-336-2627 or FEMA-FMIX@fema.dhs.gov.

For Open House questions, email our outreach lead, Rachel Wagner, at rachel.wagner@associates.fema.dhs.gov.