Fire on Porter Avenue deemed 'unintentional'

Press release:

On Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 11:51 am, the City of Batavia Fire Department responded to a reported house fire at 22 Porter Ave. in the City of Batavia. Initial fire units arrived at 11:54 am to find a large volume of smoke emanating from a two-and-a-half-story, single-family home. Fire crews entered the home to find a fire in the attic space that was quickly extinguished. Two occupants were home at the time of the fire and escaped unharmed prior to the fire department's arrival. Residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

No civilian injuries were reported. There was one minor firefighter injury reported.

The cause of the fire was determined to be unintentional by City of Batavia Fire Department fire investigators.

The City of Batavia Fire Department was assisted by the City of Batavia Police, Bureau of Maintenance, Water and Codes Department, Town of Batavia FD, Alexander FD, Elba FD, Genesee County Emergency Dispatch Center and Emergency Management Office, Red Cross, National Grid and National Fuel