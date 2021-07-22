First group of local students completes the Certified Nursing Assistant Program at GCC's BEST Center

Submitted photo and press release:

Last week, eight students became the first to take part in the Certified Nursing Assistant program available at the BEST (Business Employee Skills Training) Center at Genesee Community College. From Buffalo, Medina, Arcade, Strykersville and Lockport these eight unique individuals, in photo above, have jumped onto the fast-track into the rewarding and high-stakes healthcare industry.

The eight students are: Joshua Gross, Jacquelyn Francis, Charli Wright, Paige Tittel, Madison Meyers, Maria Garcia, Allyssa McKeever, and McKayla Trombley.

Through a combination of minimal eligibility requirements which are listed online at www.bestcenter.org, concentrated instruction and hands-on clinical experiences, the Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) program is designed to be completed in just six weeks or 132 hours.

"The entire BEST Center is excited about this program. Our partnership with both Genesee County Job Development Bureau and the Orchard Rehabilitation Nursing Home in Medina, New York mean these students will complete the program with valuable, real-life experience in real clinical settings that will translate directly into employability," said John McGowan, Ph.D., director of the BEST Center.

The BEST Center offers a variety of Certification and workforce training programs that are starting this Fall including the 100 percent in-person, Phlebotomy Technician Program beginning in September, a Supervision Certification to prepare you for that next promotion, and the popular Mechatronics, which integrates mechanical engineering, electrical engineering and microelectronic skills.

Interested individuals are encouraged to contact McGowan today at [email protected] or by calling (585) 345-6868 to learn more.

Some students may be eligible to receive funding for the CNA or other programs through the Genesee County Job Development Bureau. To find out more, contact Teresa VanSon at (585) 344-2024, ext.4223, or at [email protected].