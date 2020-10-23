October 23, 2020 - 4:52pm
Five COVID-related hospitalizations reported
posted by Press Release in covid-19, coronavirus, news, notify.
Press release:
- Genesee County received 2 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 350 positive cases
- The new positive cases reside in Darien and Oakfield.
- The individuals are in their 20’s and 60’s.
- The individuals were not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- 5 new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- 5 of the positive individuals are hospitalized.
- Orleans County received 3 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 366 positive cases
- The new positive cases reside in Carlton and Murray.
- The individuals are in their 0-19’s, 20’s and 40’s.
- Two of the individuals were not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- 14 new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- One of the new positive individuals is a student at Holley Jr. Sr. High School. The individual was under mandatory quarantine at the time they tested positive. The individual is under mandatory isolation and will remain there until fully recovered. Contact tracing is in process. Individuals identified by the health department as being close contacts have been and/or will be contacted by the health department contact tracers and placed under mandatory quarantine. Individuals identified by the health department as being a close contact will be expected to follow the New York State Department of Health quarantine guidelines.