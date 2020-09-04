Flu shots available at Tops

Press release:

Now more than ever the importance of getting your annual flu shot to prevent the spread of this highly communicable illness is vital, but did you know that you can get your flu shot for a $0 copay or a nominal fee at Tops Friendly Markets? At Tops our pharmacists’ number-one priority is the health of our community so this year we are enhancing our safety procedures to encourage the community to get their vaccination.

While Tops safety protocols have already been increased significantly throughout the COVID pandemic, you’ll find that when you come for your flu shot our pharmacists and pharmacy staff will be wearing both a mask and a shield, gloves, and additional cleaning procedures are in place. Customers will be asked to have their temperature checked, and new health screening questions will be asked of you in addition to our standard vaccine form to ensure that you are able to receive the vaccination.

Getting your flu shots reduces your risk of getting the flu, keeps you out of your doctor’s office or hospital, and helps conserve potentially scarce healthcare resources. Some commonly asked questions surrounding flu shot include "Do I qualify for the shot? or "Will it cure COVID-19?" While the flu shot WILL NOT prevent COVID-19,a healthy body has an easier time fighting off a COVID-19 infection. A new study suggests that getting a flu shot may make COVID-19 less lethal. According to the CDC, different flu vaccines are approved for use in different groups of people.

There are flu shots approved for use in children as young as 6 months old and flu shots approved for use in adults 65 years and older. (Tops is administering to those 18 years of age and older)

Flu shots also are recommended and approved for use in pregnant women and people with certain chronic health conditions.

So whether you’re getting vaccinated to make sure your loved ones are kept free from the flu, your coworkers, or simply to take better care of your own personal health-the safest and easiest way to fight the flu is to get your shot today!

So what are you waiting for?