Former Oakfield-Alabama track star Zachary Hall continues winning ways

Photo of conference championships at the Ocean Breeze Complex in Staten Island courtesy of East Coast Conference.

By Connor Beagle

This past weekend saw Roberts Wesleyan University Senior Zachary Hall defend his East Coast Conference title in the 5000 meter run with a time of 15:54.00. Hall would go on to earn 1st-Team All-Conference honors in the 5000 meter run, and 2nd-Team All-Conference honors for his 4th place finish in the 3000 meter run.

Despite battling injuries earlier in the season Hall was prepared to take on any challenge he needed to for his team who ended up placing 2nd overall at the conference championships. Prior to the East Coast Conference Indoor Championships in Staten Island, New York Hall had only raced three times throughout the indoor season, following a successful final cross-country season, in which he won the East Coast Conference Championships. Hall opened his season at Grand Valley State University with a sub 15 min 5000 meter run (14:59.41) before heading into the holiday break.

It wouldn’t be until January 30 until Hall would return to action for the Redhawks. At the RIT Thursday Invitational Hall would win the mile with a time of 4:36.21. The following week Hall would race at the Brockport Multi Invitational and take 7th in the mile, running 4:29.87 in preparation for a busy weekend at the Ocean Breeze Complex where the indoor conference championships would be held.

Last season Hall won the 5000 meter run and placed 2nd in the 3000 meter run at the indoor conference championships. Hall also won the 5000 meter run and placed 2nd in the 1500 meter run during the outdoor season.

With the goal of winning a team conference title this indoor season, Hall’s speed would be needed on the track for the Redhawks. Hall would follow behind John Ray of Queens College (NY) for most of the 5000 meter run, before overtaking him in the final 100 meter of the race to defend his title and earn 10 points for the Redhawks.



Next up for Hall was the 3000 meter run, where again he would finish ahead of John Ray of Queens College (N.Y.) and behind fellow Redhawks Trevor Heitkamp (2nd place) and Owen White who would end up winning the event. Despite Hall’s 14 points, the Redhawks would finish 2nd overall behind Holy Family University.

Hall will look to take his successful Senior season into the outdoor season and hope to lead his team to a third straight outdoor conference title. Hall and his co-stars on the Redhawks distance squad have managed to be nationally ranked in the top 25 of the 5000 meter run event squad rankings that USTFCCCA puts out each week, coming in at the #25 spot this past week.



This season the Redhawks have been ranked as high as 14th in the 5000 meter event squad rankings. Hall has also been recognized this season by the East Coast Conference, being named to the ECC Honor Roll earlier in the season.

Hall and the Redhawks will look to finish out their season at Houghton University on February 22 and Boston University on March 2 before the NCAA DII Indoor Championships in mid March.